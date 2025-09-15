Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Evelyn D'Errico 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician Collection Chief Petty Officer Micheal Turnage, Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Detachment Goodfellow instructor, stands at attention while his wife, Tabby pins CPO insignia on his collar at the Fiscal Year 2026 CPO Pinning Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025. During the ceremony, two U.S. Navy Sailors pinned the rank of chief petty officer after completing the six-week CPO initiation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)

