Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony

U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician Collection Chief Petty Officer Micheal Turnage, Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Detachment Goodfellow instructor, stands at attention while his wife, Tabby pins CPO insignia on his collar at the Fiscal Year 2026 CPO Pinning Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025. During the ceremony, two U.S. Navy Sailors pinned the rank of chief petty officer after completing the six-week CPO initiation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)
|09.16.2025
|09.18.2025 15:31
|9325151
|250916-F-TB914-1151
|2419x1869
|361.97 KB
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|1
|0
