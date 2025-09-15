Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony

Go Navy…Navy Chief, Navy Pride!!!



The Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Detachment Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, hosted a pinning ceremony for two Sailors selected for promotion to chief petty officer during the 2026 Fiscal Year Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas on Sept. 16.



Chiefs are revered for their technical expertise within their ratings, superior administrative abilities and strong leadership proficiency. Chiefs serve as both supervisors and advocates for their Sailors, bridging the gap between the Navy's officer and enlisted personnel.



“You now wear anchors that represent more than just a rank,” said Lt. Cmdr. Yolanda Gutierrez, IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow commander. “They signify responsibility, humility, and above all else, service to others. You've been tested, challenged and shaped for this very moment.”



Becoming a CPO requires passing an exam, exceptional performance evaluations and board selection. Once selected, service members must complete a six-week initiation involving physical fitness evaluations, team-building exercises, leadership training and education on Navy history and traditions.



“What is a Navy chief,” asked Master Chief Petty Officer retired Mike McEligot, FY26 CPOIC guest speaker. “Well, a Navy chief is a perfect example of a servant leader, because you're serving the officers above you. You're carrying out their orders. You're serving the sailors in your care. You're mentoring them, you're taking care of them, and you're serving the United States Navy and the United States of America, the port's the mess.”



After being pinned with their anchors, both chiefs received a combination cover, signifying a new position of leadership and responsibility.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2025 Date Posted: 09.18.2025 15:31 Story ID: 548650 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony, by SrA Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.