Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Chiefs Mess celebrate the two new CPOs at the Fiscal Year 2026 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025. Joint servicemembers across the 17th Training Wing attended the event to show support for the great career advancement that the chiefs received after being officially recognized as the newest chiefs of the mess. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)