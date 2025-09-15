Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission

A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing during a mission as part of exercise Cobra Warrior, over the North Sea, Sept. 16, 2025. Cobra Warrior was intended to validate the 100th ARW’s ability to generate, employ, sustain, and project combat power in a highly contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|09.15.2025
|09.17.2025 10:19
|9320953
|250916-F-XJ093-2033
|5260x3500
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, GB
|3
|1
