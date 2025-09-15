Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission [Image 12 of 13]

    Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission

    SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing during a mission as part of exercise Cobra Warrior, over the North Sea, Sept. 16, 2025. Cobra Warrior was intended to validate the 100th ARW’s ability to generate, employ, sustain, and project combat power in a highly contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 10:19
    Photo ID: 9320953
    VIRIN: 250916-F-XJ093-2033
    Resolution: 5260x3500
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: SUFFOLK, GB
    100th ARW
    351st ARS
    Cobra Warrior
    ReaDy Culture
    NATO

