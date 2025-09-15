Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission [Image 4 of 13]

    Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission

    SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luke Vanderburgh, 100th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing to the flight line during exercise Cobra Warrior at RAF Mildenhall, Sept. 16, 2025. Cobra Warrior is a Royal Air Force-hosted multi-lateral, live-fly field training exercise focusing on operational to tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded, and limited operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Location: SUFFOLK, GB
    100th ARW
    351st ARS
    Cobra Warrior
    ReaDy Culture
    NATO

