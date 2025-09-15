Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luke Vanderburgh, 100th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing to the flight line during exercise Cobra Warrior at RAF Mildenhall, Sept. 16, 2025. Cobra Warrior is a Royal Air Force-hosted multi-lateral, live-fly field training exercise focusing on operational to tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded, and limited operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)