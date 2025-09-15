Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing flies beside a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing after receiving fuel during exercise Cobra Warrior, over the North Sea, Sept. 16, 2025. The exercise aimed to confirm the 100th ARW’s capability to execute critical mission tasks and maintain combat power in a challenging and contested operational setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)