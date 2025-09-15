Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission [Image 2 of 13]

    Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission

    SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Captain Alexander Green (left), and Captain Edward Turos, 351st Air Readiness Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, read through a pre-flight checklist in preparation for takeoff during Cobra Warrior 25-2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 16, 2024. This exercise provided valuable opportunities for all participating nations to practice and develop tactics, techniques and procedures in complex scenarios against near peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 10:19
    Photo ID: 9320926
    VIRIN: 250916-F-XJ093-1166
    Resolution: 5616x3737
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    100th ARW
    351st ARS
    Cobra Warrior
    ReaDy Culture
    NATO

