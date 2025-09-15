Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Captain Alexander Green (left), and Captain Edward Turos, 351st Air Readiness Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, read through a pre-flight checklist in preparation for takeoff during Cobra Warrior 25-2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 16, 2024. This exercise provided valuable opportunities for all participating nations to practice and develop tactics, techniques and procedures in complex scenarios against near peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)