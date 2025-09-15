Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission [Image 6 of 13]

    Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission

    SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, during exercise Cobra Warrior over the North Sea, Sept. 16, 2025. The F-35A is a fifth-generation fighter that provides the joint warfighter unprecedented global precision attack capability against current and emerging threats, while complementing the Air Force’s air superiority fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    This work, Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

