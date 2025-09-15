Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, during exercise Cobra Warrior over the North Sea, Sept. 16, 2025. The F-35A is a fifth-generation fighter that provides the joint warfighter unprecedented global precision attack capability against current and emerging threats, while complementing the Air Force’s air superiority fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)