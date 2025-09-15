Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, over the North Sea, Sept. 16, 2025. The 100th ARW provides the critical air refueling bridge that enables strategic assets to operate in forward locations, and postures NATO forces to extend global reach and amplify operational capability throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)