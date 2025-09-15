U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle pilots from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, approach a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England, over the North Sea, Sept. 16, 2025. The 100th ARW provides the critical air refueling bridge that enables strategic assets to operate in forward locations, and postures NATO forces to extend global reach and amplify operational capability throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9320948
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-XJ093-1996
|Resolution:
|3160x2102
|Size:
|392.67 KB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.