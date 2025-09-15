Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission [Image 10 of 13]

    Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission

    SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle pilots from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, approach a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England, over the North Sea, Sept. 16, 2025. The 100th ARW provides the critical air refueling bridge that enables strategic assets to operate in forward locations, and postures NATO forces to extend global reach and amplify operational capability throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 10:19
    Photo ID: 9320948
    VIRIN: 250916-F-XJ093-1996
    Resolution: 3160x2102
    Size: 392.67 KB
    Location: SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    100th ARW
    351st ARS
    Cobra Warrior
    ReaDy Culture
    NATO

