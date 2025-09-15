Cobra Warrior: 100th ARW Supports the Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, flies away after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, during exercise Cobra Warrior, over the North Sea, Sept. 16, 2025. The 100th ARW provides partners with the critical air refueling "bridge" throughout the European theatre, which allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)