Range Day 2025: Airpower and Morale Soar at Misawa

A U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey static display is used for viewing and touring during Range Day 2025 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The event paired entertainment with mission focus, boosting morale and showcasing the 35th Fighter Wing’s vital role in allied defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
