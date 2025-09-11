Range Day 2025: Airpower and Morale Soar at Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant takes photos of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules doing a flyover during Range Day 2025 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The display highlighted the 35th Fighter Wing’s role in joint and allied operations across Japan and the broader Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)