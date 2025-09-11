U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, gives closing remarks during Range Day 2025 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept.12, 2025. The event brought Airmen and families together, boosting pride and demonstrating the 35th FW’s ability to generate combat-ready forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 19:36
|Photo ID:
|9316585
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-VQ736-1197
|Resolution:
|5664x3776
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Range Day 2025: Airpower and Morale Soar at Misawa [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.