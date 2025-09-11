Range Day 2025: Airpower and Morale Soar at Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, gives closing remarks during Range Day 2025 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept.12, 2025. The event brought Airmen and families together, boosting pride and demonstrating the 35th FW’s ability to generate combat-ready forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)