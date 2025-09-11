Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Range Day 2025: Airpower and Morale Soar at Misawa [Image 1 of 7]

    Range Day 2025: Airpower and Morale Soar at Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron drops inert munitions during Range Day 2025 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The event built esprit de corps while showcasing the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to generate decisive airpower in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 19:36
    Photo ID: 9316581
    VIRIN: 250912-F-VQ736-1475
    Resolution: 4359x2906
    Size: 671.08 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range Day 2025: Airpower and Morale Soar at Misawa [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific
    Range Day
    Community
    F-16

