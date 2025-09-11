A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron drops inert munitions during Range Day 2025 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The event built esprit de corps while showcasing the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to generate decisive airpower in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 19:36
|Photo ID:
|9316581
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-VQ736-1475
|Resolution:
|4359x2906
|Size:
|671.08 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Range Day 2025: Airpower and Morale Soar at Misawa [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.