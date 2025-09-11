Range Day 2025: Airpower and Morale Soar at Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron flies over the crowd during Range Day 2025 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The combination of flyovers and interactive events lifted morale while emphasizing the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission to deter aggression and ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)