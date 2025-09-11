Range Day 2025: Airpower and Morale Soar at Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from Sollars Elementary School view tactical gear utilized by the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) during Range Day 2025 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The event featured aerial demonstrations and hands-on displays that boosted morale and highlighted the 35th FW’s combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)