Range Day 2025: Airpower and Morale Soar at Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A student from Edgren High School poses for photos wearing gear utilized by U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots during Range Day 2025 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The day’s activities blended competition and airpower displays, strengthening esprit de corps and reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s readiness to defend Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)