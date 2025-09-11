Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Melinda McRae, 15th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment specialist, adjusts a flight helmet on Seylah Ryno during the Wings of Aloha open house at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 13, 2025. The event welcomed the public for a day of exploration and connection, featuring aircraft tours, interactive exhibits, live musical performances, conversations with Department of Defense personnel and an aircraft flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Bowman)