Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha 2025

Senior Airman Melinda McRae, 15th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment specialist, adjusts a flight helmet on Seylah Ryno during the Wings of Aloha open house at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 13, 2025. The event welcomed the public for a day of exploration and connection, featuring aircraft tours, interactive exhibits, live musical performances, conversations with Department of Defense personnel and an aircraft flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 22:05
|Photo ID:
|9312883
|VIRIN:
|250913-F-MK831-1023
|Resolution:
|5775x3850
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
