Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha 2025

Community members explore the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker during the Wings of Aloha open house at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 13, 2025. The event invited the public to experience military aviation up close, featuring aircraft tours, hands-on exhibits, live music, conversations with Department of Defense personnel and an aircraft flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Bowman)