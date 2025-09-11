Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the United States Air Force Band of the Pacific Hawaii perform at the Wings of Aloha open house at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 13, 2025. The event invited the public to explore the world of military aviation through aircraft tours, hands-on exhibits, live music, conversations with Department of Defense personnel, and an aircraft flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Bowman)