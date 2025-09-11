Members of the United States Air Force Band of the Pacific Hawaii perform at the Wings of Aloha open house at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 13, 2025. The event invited the public to explore the world of military aviation through aircraft tours, hands-on exhibits, live music, conversations with Department of Defense personnel, and an aircraft flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 22:05
|Photo ID:
|9312876
|VIRIN:
|250913-F-MK831-1335
|Resolution:
|7630x5087
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
This work, Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by James Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.