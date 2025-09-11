Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Community members step aboard a C-5 Galaxy from Travis Air Force Base during the Wings of Aloha open house at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 13, 2025. The event offered a unique opportunity for the public to connect with the U.S. Air Force through aircraft tours, interactive exhibits, live music, conversations with Department of Defense personnel, and an aircraft flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Bowman)