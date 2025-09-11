Community members step aboard a C-5 Galaxy from Travis Air Force Base during the Wings of Aloha open house at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 13, 2025. The event offered a unique opportunity for the public to connect with the U.S. Air Force through aircraft tours, interactive exhibits, live music, conversations with Department of Defense personnel, and an aircraft flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Bowman)
This work, Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by James Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.