Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Community members receive hands-on instruction in weapon adjustment during the Wings of Aloha open house at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 13, 2025. The event welcomed the public to experience military aviation firsthand through aircraft tours, interactive exhibits, live musical performances, conversations with Department of Defense personnel and an aircraft flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Bowman)