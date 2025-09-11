Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha 2025 [Image 3 of 8]

    Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha 2025

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Photo by James Bowman 

    15th Wing

    Community members receive hands-on instruction in weapon adjustment during the Wings of Aloha open house at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 13, 2025. The event welcomed the public to experience military aviation firsthand through aircraft tours, interactive exhibits, live musical performances, conversations with Department of Defense personnel and an aircraft flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Bowman)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 22:05
    VIRIN: 250913-F-MK831-1149
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    This work, Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by James Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    JBPHH
    Wings of Aloha
    C-17
    F-22

