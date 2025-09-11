Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Community members from across Oahu line up to tour a KC-135 Stratotanker during the Wings of Aloha open house at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 13, 2025. The event offered a unique opportunity for the public to engage with the U.S. Air Force through aircraft tours, hands-on exhibits, live musical performances, conversations with Department of Defense personnel and an aircraft flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Bowman)