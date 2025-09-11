Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-17 Globemaster III and an F-22 Raptor from the Hawaiian Air National Guard soar overhead in a flyover demonstration during the Wings of Aloha open house at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 13, 2025. The event invited the public to immerse themselves in military aviation through aircraft tours, interactive exhibits, live music, conversations with Department of Defense personnel and an aerial display. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Bowman)