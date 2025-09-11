A C-17 Globemaster III and an F-22 Raptor from the Hawaiian Air National Guard soar overhead in a flyover demonstration during the Wings of Aloha open house at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 13, 2025. The event invited the public to immerse themselves in military aviation through aircraft tours, interactive exhibits, live music, conversations with Department of Defense personnel and an aerial display. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 22:05
|Photo ID:
|9312877
|VIRIN:
|250913-F-MK831-1241
|Resolution:
|7263x4842
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by James Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.