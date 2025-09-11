Capt. Olivia Pease, 15th Operations Support Squadron weather officer, demonstrates a handheld wind speed meter to community members during the Wings of Aloha open house at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 13, 2025. The event invited the public to explore military aviation through aircraft tours, interactive displays, live music, conversations with Department of Defense personnel and an aircraft flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 22:05
|Photo ID:
|9312880
|VIRIN:
|250913-F-MK831-1114
|Resolution:
|5803x3868
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by James Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.