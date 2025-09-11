Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Olivia Pease, 15th Operations Support Squadron weather officer, demonstrates a handheld wind speed meter to community members during the Wings of Aloha open house at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 13, 2025. The event invited the public to explore military aviation through aircraft tours, interactive displays, live music, conversations with Department of Defense personnel and an aircraft flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Bowman)