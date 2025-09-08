11 ATF Medical Inject for Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Air Task Force and the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron perform a debrief after a simulated patient situation during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. The 11 ATF’s efforts are part of a broader initiative to align Air Force force presentation models with those of sister services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)