    11th Air Task Force In-processes at Daegu Air Base [Image 2 of 9]

    11th Air Task Force In-processes at Daegu Air Base

    DAEGU AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 51st Fighter Wing listens to an in-processing brief given by the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron while participating in exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. UFS 25 serves as a regular exercise between the ROK and the U.S., ensuring constant preparedness for military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 23:33
    Photo ID: 9305560
    VIRIN: 250818-F-NC038-4334
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 528.84 KB
    Location: DAEGU AIR BASE, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Air Task Force In-processes at Daegu Air Base [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    11 ATF
    11 CABS
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25
    UFS 25

