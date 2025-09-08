11th Air Task Force In-processes at Daegu Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 51st Fighter Wing listens to an in-processing brief given by the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron while participating in exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. UFS 25 serves as a regular exercise between the ROK and the U.S., ensuring constant preparedness for military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)