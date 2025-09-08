11th Air Task Force In-processes at Daegu Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron briefs members before the start of exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. UFS 25 is a combined, joint, all-domain military training exercise that integrates ground, air, naval, space and cyber and information elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)