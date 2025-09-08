A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron briefs members before the start of exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. UFS 25 is a combined, joint, all-domain military training exercise that integrates ground, air, naval, space and cyber and information elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 23:33
|Photo ID:
|9305559
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-NC038-2582
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|597.89 KB
|Location:
|DAEGU AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th Air Task Force In-processes at Daegu Air Base [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.