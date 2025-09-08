Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11 ATF Medical Inject for Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 3 of 9]

    11 ATF Medical Inject for Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

    DAEGU AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron listens to the simulated patient scenario during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base Daegu, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. The 11 CABS team can operate and sustain combat air power in constrained environments, validating the unit’s force-presentation model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 23:33
    Photo ID: 9305561
    VIRIN: 250818-F-NC038-1506
    Location: DAEGU AIR BASE, KR
    This work, 11 ATF Medical Inject for Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    11 ATF
    11 CABS
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25
    UFS 25

