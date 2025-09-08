11 ATF Medical Inject for Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron listens to the simulated patient scenario during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base Daegu, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. The 11 CABS team can operate and sustain combat air power in constrained environments, validating the unit’s force-presentation model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 23:33
|Photo ID:
|9305561
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-NC038-1506
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|683.94 KB
|Location:
|DAEGU AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
