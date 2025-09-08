11 ATF Medical Inject for Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron performs a patient assessment during an exercise in Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. The 11 CABS’ primary function is to provide the 11th Air Task Force base operation support, but its members are also trained in the Air Force’s Mission Ready Airmen model to enable them to support other mission needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
