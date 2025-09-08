11 ATF Medical Inject for Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron prepares to oversee an exercise injection during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. The 11 CABS team demonstrates that the U.S. Air Force is agile and ready to operate in austere environments across the globe in support of national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)