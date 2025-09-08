11 ATF Medical Inject for Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron surveys the scene before addressing a simulated patient during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. As one of the largest training exercises between the U.S. and ROK, UFS tests the Alliance with complex challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 23:33
|Photo ID:
|9305564
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-NC038-8428
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|593.56 KB
|Location:
|DAEGU AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
