11 ATF Medical Inject for Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Air Task Force explains the simulated patient scenario to medical trainers before the exercise injection begins during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. UFS 25 challenges participants with realistic threat situations to bolster shared understanding and combined defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito.)