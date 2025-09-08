Pakistan humanitarian aid and flood disaster relief

U.S. Air Force personnel load humanitarian aid cargo aboard a C-17 Globemaster III within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 7, 2025. The C-17 enables rapid delivery of humanitarian aid worldwide, with short-runway capability ensuring relief reaches even the hardest-hit areas, such as the recent flooding in Pakistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
