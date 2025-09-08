U.S. Air Force personnel load humanitarian aid cargo aboard a C-17 Globemaster III within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 7, 2025. The operation supported international disaster relief efforts following the recent flood in Pakistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 03:05
|Photo ID:
|9303205
|VIRIN:
|250907-F-MC101-2059
|Resolution:
|3933x2627
|Size:
|5.29 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pakistan humanitarian aid and flood disaster relief [Image 65 of 65], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.