Pakistan humanitarian aid and flood disaster relief

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandi Newmark, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation technician, provides a confirmation while loading humanitarian aid onto a C-17 Globemaster III within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 6, 2025. The operation supported international disaster relief efforts following the recent flood in Pakistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)