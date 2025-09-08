Pakistan humanitarian aid and flood disaster relief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chase Heck, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Squadron ramp supervisor, wraps a ratchet strap after loading humanitarian aid cargo aboard a C-17 Globemaster III within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 6, 2025. The operation supported international disaster relief efforts following the recent flood in Pakistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)