Pakistan humanitarian aid and flood disaster relief

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chase Heck, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Squadron ramp supervisor, prepares humanitarian aid cargo to be loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 6, 2025. The operation supported international disaster relief efforts following the recent flood in Pakistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)