Pakistan humanitarian aid and flood disaster relief

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandi Newmark, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation technician, awaits her cue to transport humanitarian aid from a K-loader to a C-17 Globemaster III within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 6, 2025. The operation supported international disaster relief efforts following the recent flood in Pakistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)