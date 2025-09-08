Pakistan humanitarian aid and flood disaster relief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force personnel load humanitarian aid cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 6, 2025. Humanitarian aid is provided to support communities in need, such as the Air Force’s response to the recent flood in Pakistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)