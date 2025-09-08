Pakistan humanitarian aid and flood disaster relief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force personnel prepare to load humanitarian aid cargo aboard a C-17 Globemaster III within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 6, 2025. This operation, in coordination with the U.S. Chief of Mission and at the request of Pakistan, supported international relief efforts following the recent flood in Pakistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)