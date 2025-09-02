Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bennett Smith, left, and Adin Poelzer, right, guests attending EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025, pose for a photo near a F-22 Raptor. The event gave them a firsthand look at the Air Force’s fifth-generation fighter and the Airmen who showcase its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)