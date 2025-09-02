Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture

    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    Bennett Smith, left, and Adin Poelzer, right, guests attending EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025, pose for a photo near a F-22 Raptor. The event gave them a firsthand look at the Air Force’s fifth-generation fighter and the Airmen who showcase its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 06:39
    Photo ID: 9298833
    VIRIN: 250725-F-CC148-3709
    Resolution: 5464x6830
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

