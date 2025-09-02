Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jarred Cool, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, center, poses for a photo with guests attending EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025. The interaction allowed the team to share their mission, explain the complexity of the aircraft and inspire future generations of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 06:39
    Photo ID: 9298832
    VIRIN: 250725-F-CC148-6344
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture
    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture
    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture
    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture
    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture
    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture
    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture
    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture
    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EAA AirVenture
    Future Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download