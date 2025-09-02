U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jarred Cool, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, center, poses for a photo with guests attending EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025. The interaction allowed the team to share their mission, explain the complexity of the aircraft and inspire future generations of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 06:39
|Photo ID:
|9298832
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-CC148-6344
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.