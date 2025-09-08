Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Most teenagers leave airshows with souvenirs and snapshots. For Adin Poelzer and Bennett Smith, EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, brought new momentum toward their aviation goals.



Poelzer and Smith were among the thousands who stopped by the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team’s meet and greet on July 25, 2025, where they spoke with pilots, maintainers and public affairs specialists about what it takes to operate the Air Force’s premier fifth-generation fighter.



After hearing about the teens’ aviation goals, the team invited them for a special one-on-one tour of the F-22.



“I’ve never seen any military displays this close before,” Poelzer said. “Just being able to see the F-22 up close was surreal.”



Poelzer, who is pursuing the Air Force ROTC flying program, is already working on his private pilot license, staying active in Boy Scouts and honing his skills on a fighter flight simulator. His dream jet? The F-22 Raptor.



“I don’t come from a military family,” Poelzer said. “I think there’s no other job like this, and I see it as a challenge, mentally, physically and spiritually.”



For Smith, the connection runs through family. “My grandpa was in the military,” he said. “Getting to serve your country is special, no matter what job you do, it’s all about serving.”



Both students were surprised by the complexity of the Raptor’s systems and the amount of work required to keep the aircraft mission-ready.



“Behind each F-22 demonstration is a team of professionals dedicated to keeping the jet at its best,” said Tech. Sgt. Jarred Cool, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team. “Sharing our work is one of my favorite parts of the mission.”



That behind-the-scenes teamwork made an impression on Poelzer and Smith, who both said they left with a deeper respect for the Air Force mission.



“When you meet someone like Adin or Bennett, you can see that spark,” said Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team. “Our goal is to fuel that passion and show them what’s possible.”



This year’s EAA AirVenture drew more than 700,000 attendees, offering the team countless opportunities to connect with aviation enthusiasts and inspire future Airmen.



“These conversations are just as important as the demonstration itself,” said Cool. “They create lasting impressions that can shape someone’s future.”



As the roar of engines faded over Oshkosh, Poelzer and Smith walked away from the static display with a clearer vision of their future, and a reminder that big dreams can take flight, one conversation at a time.

