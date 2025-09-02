Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adin Poelzer, an aspiring aviator who attended EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025, meets with members of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team. As someone working toward the Air Force ROTC flying program and his private pilot license, the visit gave him a firsthand look at the aircraft he dreams of flying and the professionals who make each demonstration possible. The experience reinforced his passion for aviation and inspired him to continue pursuing his goals in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)