Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture

Members of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team discuss the functions of the F-22 Raptor with Bennett Smith, right, and Adin Poelzer, center, who attended EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025. The interaction allowed the team to share their mission, explain the complexity of the aircraft and inspire future generations of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)