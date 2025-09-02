Members of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team discuss the functions of the F-22 Raptor with Bennett Smith, right, and Adin Poelzer, center, who attended EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025. The interaction allowed the team to share their mission, explain the complexity of the aircraft and inspire future generations of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 06:39
|Photo ID:
|9298831
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-CC148-8030
|Resolution:
|6830x5464
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.