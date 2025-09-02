Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bennett Smith, an aspiring servicemember who attended EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025, meets with members of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team. Hoping to join the military and work in the field of aviation, Smith used the opportunity to learn about the aircraft, meet the Airmen who operate and maintain it, and gain inspiration for his future career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)