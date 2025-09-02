Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture [Image 3 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    Bennett Smith, an aspiring servicemember who attended EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025, meets with members of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team. Hoping to join the military and work in the field of aviation, Smith used the opportunity to learn about the aircraft, meet the Airmen who operate and maintain it, and gain inspiration for his future career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 06:39
    Photo ID: 9298828
    VIRIN: 250725-F-CC148-9040
    Resolution: 5113x6391
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture
    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture
    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture
    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture
    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture
    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture
    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture
    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture
    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aviaition
    EAA AirVenture
    Future Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download