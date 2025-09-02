Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture [Image 1 of 9]

    Future Aviators Find Inspiration at EAA AirVenture

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    Adin Poelzer, an aspiring aviator who attended EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025, meets with members of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team. As someone working toward the Air Force ROTC flying program and his private pilot license, the visit gave him a firsthand look at the aircraft he dreams of flying and the professionals who make each demonstration possible. The experience reinforced his passion for aviation and inspired him to continue pursuing his goals in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    TAGS

    aviaition
    EAA AirVenture
    future airman

